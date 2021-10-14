The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged its members to shun all bickering to enable the party approach 2023 general elections as a united house.

John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), gave the charge in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Akpanudoedehe, who spoke while inaugurating the party’s State Congresses Committee, said members of the committee were carefully selected based on their proven records.

He added that the party had trust in their strength of character, integrity and capacity to be fair in their dealings to all shades of interests as they carried out their duties.

“The party’s guidelines for the exercise and the Constitution of our party shall be your guide.

“We expected that every bickering be nipped in the bud, so we circle the wagons and approach 2023 elections as a unit, notwithstanding the family misunderstandings that may exist.

“President Muhammadu Buhari as our father, had encouraged the setting up of the National Reconciliation Committee in order to further provide avenue and channels for persons to ventilate their grievances and essentially achieve unity,” he said.

The APC scribe charged chairmen and secretaries of the States Congresses Committees to conduct themselves in a manner that engenders confidence in the process.

He stressed that the APC in the last few months, had carried out some fundamental party activities of unimaginable magnitude.

This, he said, included membership registration, Ward and Local Government congresses and the upcoming State Congresses slated for 16 October.

“These are monumental landmarks which the party has achieved in so short a time, under the able leadership of Gov. Mai Mala Buni.

“To manage even a nuclear family is not a very easy task, how much more to manage a political family of millions of persons with varied interests, aspirations and expectations.

“That is why all reasonable party men and women must give accolades to Buni for the great work he is doing, especially with the harvest of political heavy weights into the party,” Mr Akpanudoedehe said.

He said that Mr Buhari had directed that the party be returned to the people.

This, he said, was the trajectory the party had been moving, adding that the party was being returned to its true owners who were the masses.

“Just yesterday, the Senate okayed the direct mode of primaries for nomination of candidates and also electronic transmission of results.

“This is subject to harmonisation by the joint Committee of the National Assembly.

“Our party members can now appreciate the wisdom of the leader of our party, President Buhari when he pushed that the party be taken back to the grassroots,” he said.

Mr Akpanudoedehe said it therefore behoves on the party’s leaders to sustain the progress and gains recorded so far.

