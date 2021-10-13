Two-time world championship bronze medalist, Agnes Jebet Tirop, aged 25, has been found dead, Athletics Kenya (AK) said on Wednesday.

Tirop was found at home in Iten with stab wounds, according to AK and local media reports.

“We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise,” said AK.

“Kenya has lost a jewel, who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage, thanks to her eye-catching performances on the track.”

Tirop won world bronze over 10,000 metres in 2017 and 2019, and finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

“It is unsettling, utterly unfortunate and very sad that we’ve lost a young and promising athlete who, at a young age of 25 years,” Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta reacted to the news.

“She had brought our country so much glory through her exploits on the global athletics stage including in this year’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she was part of the Kenyan team in Japan.

“It is even more painful that Agnes, a Kenyan hero by all measures, painfully lost her young life through a criminal act perpetuated by selfish and cowardly people,” the President said, and directed the police to hasten the search and apprehension of the athlete’s killers.”

Tirop had in September set a new world record for a women’s only 10km road race in Germany.

DPA/NAN