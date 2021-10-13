The Kano State Government has directed party members seeking executive positions in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state to undergo a mandatory drug test.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, on Wednesday in Kano.

Mr Garba said interested persons should report to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state for the screening before 7 a.m.

“The directive is part of government’s policy to rid Kano of illicit substances,” he said.

He warned that no contestant would be screened without undergoing the mandatory drug test ahead of the October 16 state Congress of the ruling party.

“Similar tests were carried out for contestants into local government election, as well as political appointees, including members of the state executive council before offering them portfolio,” Mr Garba said.

The commissioner said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has already mandated the state office of the NDLEA to conduct the tests.

The commissioner reaffirmed Mr Ganduje’s commitment to stopping drug abuse among political leaders.

“Government will not hesitate to issue necessary disciplinary measures against anyone found with the trace of illicit substances, including a compulsory recommendation for rehabilitation,” the commissioner said.

READ ALSO: APC inaugurates National Reconcilation Committee

The News News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on January 8, 13 councillorship aspirants in Kano State tested positive for hard drugs.

According to APC Secretary in Kano, Ibrahim Sarina, the ruling party had, through the NDLEA conducted tests on the candidates.

Mr Sarina said the 13 councillorship candidates who tested positive for drug abuse were replaced.

(NAN)