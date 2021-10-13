A Minna High Court, on Tuesday, ordered Mohammed Barau, the newly installed Emir of Kontagora, to stop parading himself as the 7th Sarkin Sudan (Emir of Kontagora).

The order followed the hearing of an ex-parte motion brought before the court by 15 contestants for the throne.

The defendants in the motion were Mr Barau, the Attorney-General of Niger State and the Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Governor Abubakar Bello cancelled the appointment of Mr Barau following a petition by 46 other contestants for the throne alleging irregularities in the selection process.

But a few weeks after the cancellation of the selection process, the state government announced Mr Barau as the seventh Emir of Kontagora. The government said it found that the earlier selection procedure had been done according to the emirate’s law.

However, on Tuesday, Justice Abdullahi Mikailu restrained the first defendant, Mr Barau, from parading himself as the seventh emir, “pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiff/applicants’ motion on notice dated and filed on 11/10/2021.”

“An order of interim injunction is hereby made and issued retraining all the defendants/respondents, their agents, privies and/or any other person by whatever name called acting on the authorities or persons claiming and/or parading or presenting or installing the 1st defendant by presenting a staff of office as the 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiffs/applicants’ motion on notice dated and filed on 11/10/2022,” the court ruled.

The counsel to the plaintiffs, W. Y. Mamman Esq, had prayed the court to restrain Mr Barau from parading himself as the emir.

The hearing of the substantive case has been adjourned till October 20.