The Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, who has been in detention for nearly one week, for allegedly wearing “Biafran outfit” and inciting members of the public, has been released by the State Security Service (SSS).

Mr Agu was first arrested at Upper- Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra State, on Thursday, for adorning an outfit which the army said reflected the colours of the Biafran flag.

The actor had argued then that he had committed no offence.

He said he was merely wearing an attire with the rising sun and distributing N10,000 worth of bread he had bought, to feed the poor and hungry.

Agu was later handed over to the SSS by the army, who immediately whisked him to Abuja.

Freedom

He was released Tuesday evening after an intervention by Mike Ozekhome’s chambers which had been briefed by the Nigerian Guild of Actors to take up Agu’ s defence pro bono.

A statement by the chambers revealed that Mr Ozekhome had been briefed by the AGN and its officials to step into the matter and effect Agu’s release.

Agu was released Tuesday evening to actors Steve Eboh and Monolisa Chinda (Director of Media, AGN), by the SSS at their headquarters in Abuja, after a reported search on his phones showed nothing incriminating.

An ecstatic Agu in company of Eboh, later paid a courtesy call on Mr Ozekhome and his team of lawyers at his Abuja chambers, to thank them.

Agu’s usage of specific language slang, phrases, or clichés in films made him a household name in Nigeria and among Nollywood admirers abroad. The 65-year-old actor has enjoyed a flourishing acting career spanning three decades.