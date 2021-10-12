The NECCI PR Roundtable will be holding its annual conference on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

Speakers at the event include President of African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina; Premium Times Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed; Dike Chukwumerije, Tony Chiejine, Amaechi Ikechukwu, Mary Ikoku, Comfort Coleman, Obi Asika, Lampe Omoyele and others

This year’s marks the 21st edition and due to the ongoing social distancing, the event will be held both physically and live-streamed across various digital platforms. The time is 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Principal Consultant/CEO and the Convener, Nkechi Ali-Balogun, in a press release, said the 2021 edition is themed: “Social Media, National Security And Social Change: Bridging The Gaps For Development In Africa”.

This theme, she explained would map the tremendous potentials within the Nigerian Social Media Space and explore the potentials of converting these potentials into real positive social gain.

According to United Nations, Digital technologies have advanced more rapidly than any innovation in our history – reaching around 50 per cent of the developing world’s population in only two decades and transforming societies.

Technologies can help make our world fairer, more peaceful, and more just. Digital advances can support and accelerate achievement of each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals – from ending extreme poverty to reducing maternal and infant mortality, promoting sustainable farming and decent work, and achieving universal literacy.

Specifically, the theme seeks to explore: Government Roles in Managing Social Media; best ways of Nation Building via Social Media; various applications of Social Media in Employment creation and Commerce; social Media and National Security; Positioning The Nigerian Social Media Environment for Maximum Future Gains; Social Media and National Development.

“Social media in Africa a blessing or a curse for security and development; bridging the Development Gap in Nigeria: Reaching the Unreached through Open and Distance Learning and Social Media: To Be or Not to Be.

“Attendees for the 2021 edition will cut across government media policy makers, educators, digital media entrepreneurs, experts, coding gurus, social media opinion leaders, prospective social media leaders, content creators, app-makers, journalists, students and general public, within and outside Nigeria, public relations executives, publicists and general strategists, corporate communications executives and business development executives and general stakeholders within economic and social sectors targeted by the current theme,” the release said.

Established in 2009 specifically to provide a platform whereby public relations executives converge to discuss burning developmental issues as well as latest trends in the Public Relations practice, with a view to examining how we can proffer solutions using strategic communication, the NECCI PR ROUNDTABLE is a gathering of top echelon intellectuals from the public relations and communications sector of the Nigerian professional demography.

The Roundtable is a self-appointed independent think-tank on a crusader MISSION of fostering global competence in the modern Nigerian Public Relations turf.

Its main OBJECTIVE is to confront the issues of the modern Nigerian public communications and messaging system, providing practical analysis and creating industrially functional and usable inferences and solutions.

The roundtable has helped broker the assimilation of global trends within the Nigerian Public Relations sector by opening the eyes of the nation’s top media executives to situational case studies from around the world, thereby helping the Nigerian PR sector to maintain one of the best industrial standards around the world, despite the adverse economic and social background.

Recently, the roundtable was nominated for an award in the NIPR Golden Eagle Awards in the Best Contributions to the PR Education in Nigeria category.