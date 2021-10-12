The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, fulfilled his promise made in 2019 to provide houses to two teachers who bagged the best teacher award and best school administrator in the 2019 President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA) respectively.

A statement issued by the state’s ministry of education and signed by the assistant director, public affairs, Ganiu Lawal, noted that the keys to the houses were presented to the awardees on Tuesday at the conference room of the ministry.

The governor, who was represented by the commissioners for education and housing- Folasade Adefisayo and Maruf Akinderu-Fatai respectively, presented the two bedroom flats to the family of late Pius Ikuseyidunmi, a former principal of Government Junior College, Ketu, Epe for emerging the best school administrator.

A three bedroom apartment was presented to Agnes Elusakin, a former teacher at Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu and now the principal of Community Junior Secondary School.

Mrs Elusakin was the winner of the best teacher award in the country in 2019.

According to Mrs Adefisayo, the feat is a testament to the improved infrastructure and manpower of the education sector in the state.

“You have transported Lagos State to national levels and beyond and I encourage all teachers to always stay focused, determined and continue to learn new methods of cascading knowledge as the government will not reduce the standard of learning in schools,” she said to the teachers.

“We are doing everything possible to provide quality education in Lagos State and the narrative of education is changing as the government is touching every school regardless of location.”

The 2019 Award

In 2019, three teachers, representing Lagos State- Mrs Elusaki, Mr. Ikuseyidunmi, as well as Oluwasegun Adeniyi of Caleb British International School, Abijo-Lekki, had excelled at the 2019 President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award (PTSEA) for exemplary performance in the education sector.

Mr Elusakin who won the best teacher, public senior secondary school in Nigeria Award was presented with a certificate and a brand new car during the award ceremony in Abuja.

She has now also been rewarded with a unit of 3-bedroom flat by Mr Sanwo-Olu.

Similarly, the house presented to the family of Mr Ikuseidunmi was an addition to the certificate, freezer and laptop that were presented to him during the award ceremony in Abuja for emerging the best junior secondary school administrator in Nigeria in 2019.

The award in 2021

Meanwhile, in 2021, the state said it has also recorded success in the annual award ceremony which was held on October 5, as part of activities marking the World Teachers’ Day.

Bolade Junior Grammar School, Oshodi, emerged the best public secondary school in the country while two teachers- Temitope Obiwumi of Wahab Folawiyo Junior Secondary School and Rasheed Odenike of Lagos State Civil Service Senior Model College, Igbogbo, Ikorodu ranked second runner up as the best teacher in Junior Secondary School in Nigeria and fourth best teacher in senior secondary schools categories respectively.

Bolade Junior Grammar School in Oshodi was presented with a certificate and a bus, while Mrs Obiwumi, who also won best teacher award during Lagos State Y2020 Teachers’ Award, was presented with a certificate, a laptop and fridge. Mr Odenike, who also won the best teacher award in 2020, was presented with a certificate and a fridge.