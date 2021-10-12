The African Union (AU) and Africa Leadership Foundation (ALF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards the execution of joint programmes to enhance credibility in the management of elections and the advancement of good governance, peace and security in Africa.

At the MoU signing event, which took place October 8 at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia was by Bankole Adeoye, the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), on behalf of the Commission, and Olumide Ajayi, executive director of the ALF.

Speaking at the ceremony, Commissioner Adeoye emphasized the need for robust partnerships to entrench democratic governance, especially at a time when the abuse of constitutions and unconstitutional changes of government are rife.

Mr Ajayi on his part said, “We are very determined to work with the AU through PAPS to ensure that we create a better environment through appropriate deployment of sound election observation management, analytics, research, capacity building framework and engagement with stakeholders.”

The MoU, which aims to strengthen cooperation between AU and ALF, is a mutual commitment to build on comparative advantages and complement efforts for more transparent and credible democratic societies in Africa.

ALF, is one of Africa’s foremost NGO that has been at the forefront of advocating and entrenching democratic and governance ideals that promotes peace and security in Africa.