Experts across the world including employers labour such as the World Bank, Bank of America, and the leading global learning platform- Coursera, among others, will between Tuesday and Thursday offer insight into Nigeria’s university education system and how relevant it is to the growing needs of modern industries.

The hybrid event is the second edition of the annual international week of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, which is organised by the institution’s Office of International Relations, Partnerships and Prospects.

A statement issued by the office, a copy of which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES, ahead of the conference, indicated that the education minister, Adamu Adamu; Nigeria Country Director for World Bank, Shubham Chaudhuri, and Managing Director (Sub-Saharan Africa) Bank of America/Merrill Lync, Yvonne Ike, will grace the event.

The opening ceremony is expected to be graced by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel; Vice-Chancellor, Stellenbosch University, Wim de Villiers, a professor; Secretary-General, Association of African Universities, O.B. Oyewole; Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Derby Business School, University of Derby, Kamil Omoteso, among others.

The statement added that the Consul Generals of foreign embassies, representatives of the University of Michigan, European Business University, University of Dundee, University of Bayreuth,University of Pretoria, the National Universities Commission (NUC), among others will also be participating.

“Topics that will be discussed during the event include, ‘Futures Thinking and Strategic Collaborations’, ‘Collaborative Programmes in the Fourth Industrial Revolution’, the ‘Wither University Administration, and ‘Innovative Collaborations,” the release stated.