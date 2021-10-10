Gunmen have kidnapped Olamilekan Okunuga, the coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Mr Okunuga was kidnapped along Ogere road in Ogun State, on his way from Ibadan on Thursday.

The youth leader’s car was said to have been abandoned by the roadside as the kidnappers took him away.

Confirming the incident, State Chairman of the NYCN, Abduljabar Ayelaagbe, told PREMIUM TIMES that the kidnappers have demanded N30 million.

Mr Ayelaagbe said the victim’s car, which he was traveling with, was recovered from an unknown person, who was said to be driving it along Ogijo.

“Our coordinator at Odogbolu Local Government was kidnapped about two or three days around Ogere in Ogun State. He went to Ibadan, but on his return, he was abducted by the kidnappers,” he said.

“That night when he was abducted, we learnt that his car was abandoned by the road side. On Friday evening, we got information from the police that the car was intercepted while being driven by a man at Ogijo.

“The man driving the car said he saw the kidnappers when they were taking away Okunuga, adding that he decided to take the car away after the kidnapping operation. That one has been arrested, according to the police.

“We were told that the kidnappers have contacted his family and they are demanding a ransom of N30million to secure Okunuga’s release,” Mr Ayelaagbe said.

When Contacted, the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the kidnap. He said the suspect caught driving the youth leader’s car is in their custody.

He added that the matter is still under investigation as the police is making efforts in ensuring that the victim released unhurt.

It would be recalled that three persons, including a pregnant woman, were abducted in Abeokuta, a few weeks ago. The kidnappers reportedly demanded a ransom of N30 million.