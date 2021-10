The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will begin the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms on Monday.

This is coming ahead of its National Elective Convention, scheduled for 30 October and 31 October.

The party disclosed this in its revised, “Timetable and Schedule of Activities for Year 2021 National Convention,” signed by its National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Akobundu said the timetable was approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) in line with the resolution of the 94th National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party that adopted the zoning formula.

According to the timetable, the sale of nomination forms and expression of interest forms for the national offices will start from Monday, 11 October to Friday, 15 October at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

The timetable also slated the last day for the submission of purchased forms for Saturday, 16 October .

It stated that the forms should be submitted to the party’s Directorate of Organisation and Mobilisation (DOM), for processing and onward transmission to the screening committee.

It stated that the screening of aspirants for national offices would take place on Monday, 18 October while appeals arising from the screening of aspirants exercise would hold on Thursday, 21 October.

It added that the publication of names of all cleared aspirants has been slated for Saturday, 23 October , while the NWC meeting for the adoption of delegates’ list and publication of the same will be held Monday, 25 October.

The party advised all aspirants for various party offices at the national level to purchase their expression of interest and nomination forms at the National Secretariat.

The Chairman, National Convention Organising Committee, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, had earlier on Saturday said the 30 October for the convention remained sacrosanct.

Mr Fintiri said:” There is no reason for the date to be changed, in spite of the fact that the zoning committee just concluded their job and approved it by the National Executive Committee on Thursday.”

He said the venue for the convention is Eagle Square, while delegates’ accreditation would take place at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Abuja.

“The transport committee will work with the appropriate transport companies to secure vehicles for members that will be accredited and be conveyed from the old parade ground to the Eagle square,” Mr Fintiri said.

He disclosed that the committee had received budget submissions from all the sub-committees.

The chairman said that all the submitted lists would be harmonised, approved and funds would be released.

Mr Fintiri said the electoral committee would be trained to have the best convention that Nigerians have been awaiting.

Asked if the zoning decision would be reviewed, Fintiri said that the NEC, which is the highest decision organ of the party, had already taken the final decision.

“We will abide by it and that is what we are working on, he said”

On the size of delegates expected at the convention, Mr Fintiri said no fewer than 4,000 to 6,000 would be on ground.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the meeting, said the PDP had resolved issues regarding zoning for the convention.

“We have learnt our mistakes, we are not going to play to the gallery the way and manner our distractors or our competitors want us to be.

“We will always resolve our issues, so zoning is over. We have really gone over this issue.

“What we are looking forward to is the emergence of a Chairman from the North, who will give us the leadership that we require to form a government in 2023,” Mr Mohammed said.

On the possibility of consensus candidates for the convention, Mr Mohammed said democracy was about consensus.

The Bauchi governor said ”with consensus, the electoral process and matters arising within the party thereafter could be reduced.

“I did say we should have a consensus candidate, but we will not practice imposition,” Mr Mohammed said.

(NAN)