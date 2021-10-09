The Presidency says a 55-minute documentary, titled; ”The Buhari Effect: Undeniable Achievements”, will be aired on Channels Television on October 9 at 7p.m.
A statement by Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman on Friday evening in Abuja, said the documentary would also be aired on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Sunday at 7p.m.
According to the presidential aide, the documentary is in view of “some milestones of the administration of President Buhari.”
He, therefore, advised citizens to ”kindly watch” the documentary.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION