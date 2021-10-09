The Presidency says a 55-minute documentary, titled; ”The Buhari Effect: Undeniable Achievements”, will be aired on Channels Television on October 9 at 7p.m.

A statement by Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman on Friday evening in Abuja, said the documentary would also be aired on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Sunday at 7p.m.

According to the presidential aide, the documentary is in view of “some milestones of the administration of President Buhari.”

He, therefore, advised citizens to ”kindly watch” the documentary.

(NAN)