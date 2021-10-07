The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) currently led by Mansur Ahmed will on Thursday hold a roundtable discussion on sustainable development goals (SDGs).

According to the organisers, the event is a sequel to MAN’s anniversary roundtable which highlighted the need for collaboration among the manufacturing community, government parastatals in-country as well as international trade collaboration across African countries under the AFCTA umbrella.

Themed “Industrialization: A Pathway to Achieving The Sustainable Development Goals”, the event features a selection of industry experts and key stakeholders within the manufacturing sector.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which came after Millennium Development Goals(MDGs), serve as the main driving force that harmonises all individual interests and creates viable solutions for economies to thrive. Countries need to constantly align their policies to SDGs in order to make their projects more impactful.

Nigeria ranked 159th among 162 countries after recent statistics on the country’s alignment with its Sustainable Development Goals.

The event is being organised to drive innovation among Nigerian businesses whilst highlighting topical issues that are stifling the sector’s growth.

A former Minister of Environment in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and current Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed will be the Distinguished Guest and Lead Speaker while the Special Guest of Honour is Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Panelists for the event include: Muhtari Aminu-Kano, DG, Nigerian Conservation Foundation; Victoria Orelope-Adefulire, Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals; Carl Cruz, Managing Director, Unilever, West Africa; and Amb Jean Bakole, Regional Director, Nigerian Regional Office Hub, UNIDO Rep to ECOWAS.

The event is going to be moderated by Tunji Olaopa, a professor, Directing Staff, Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru.

Guangzhou Automobile Group car brand, GAC Motor, will be sponsoring the event as part of its efforts to contribute to the economic development of the African continent.

The Chairman of CIG Motors, authorised distributor of GAC Motor in Africa, Diana Chen, while speaking about the event said:

“Clearly, Africa has great potential that needs to be harnessed, and we are determined to make that happen. As people from China, which is currently the world’s largest manufacturing powerhouse, producing nearly 50 percent of the world’s major industrial goods, we know how far Nigeria and this great continent can go. Truly, MAN has been doing well to promote made-in-Nigeria products and provide an enabling environment for manufacturers in Nigeria. GAC Motor has been and will continue to implement more strategies to stimulate economic transformation in this blessed continent. This 50th Anniversary marks the beginning of new things.”

GAC Motors is the official automobile partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). It also emerged as the Automobile Brand of the Year in 2019 and partnered with the Lagos State Government in March this year to deploy 1,000 SUVs as taxis that will be operating in the smart city. The automobile company is also building a vehicle assembly plant in the state.

The event, which is strictly by invitation, will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube for general viewing via @manufacturersnigeria.

Stakeholders in the manufacturing industry and the general public are invited to join the conversation online.