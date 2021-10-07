The Niger State Government on Wednesday announced Muhammad Barau as the seventh Emir of Kontagora, weeks after cancellation of the selection process announcing the same person as the new emir.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Governor Abubakar Bello cancelled the appointment of Mr Barau following a petition by 46 other contestants for the throne alleging irregularities in the selection process.

The governor also redeployed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, who was accused of perpetrating the irregularities.

‘Earlier selection was okay’

The new Commissioner for Local Government and Chiefancy Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, in a statement, said the authorities confirmed tge initial process to be okay.

“In response to the petition, the Governor acted on section 3(2) and 7 of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised) held meetings with the Kingmakers and also consulted the State Council of Chiefs.

“The Kingmakers during their interaction with the Governor affirmed that the selection followed the Customary Law of Kontagora Emirate and their decision was based on their own conviction without any undue influence.

“The appointment of the new Emir is in line with the powers vested in the Governor under section 3 subsection (1) of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law Chapter 19, Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised) and all other powers enabling him in that behalf has accepted the selection of and appointed Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate,” the statement said.

“The selection was done by the Kingmakers of the Kontagora Emirate in line with the Customary Laws and Practice of the Kontagora Emirate,” it added.

The late Emir of Kontagora , Sa’idu Namaska, died September 9 at the age of 84 years following years of illness,

Mr Namaska was turbaned in 1974 and reigned for 47 years.