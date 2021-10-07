The Publisher of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo, has emerged the new president of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

She will lead the Guild for the next two years and is eligible for reelection for an additional two-year term.

Ms Chigbo takes over from the publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, who has served out two full terms of two years each.

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Guild on Wednesday in Lagos, Ms Chigbo was elected the fourth President of GOCOP alongside 14 others as the new set of the organisation’s executive committee members.

Also elected were Danlami Nmodu (deputy president), Ken Ugbechie (vice president, South), Tom Chiaheman (vice president, North), Collins Edomaruse (general secretary), Olumide Iyanda (deputy secretary-general), Remmy Nweke (publicity secretary), Azuh Arinze (inancial secretary) and Yemisi Izuora (treasurer).

Elected also at the AGM were Messrs Max Amuchie, Horatius Egua, James Ume; Akeem Oyetunji; Raymond Ukaegbu and Tony Edike as zonal coordinators for the North-Central; North-East, North-West, South-West, South-South and South-East respectively.

In her acceptance speech on behalf of her new team, Ms Chigbo pledged to do her best in uplifting the ideals of GOCOP. She also promised to work hard to uphold and deepen the credibility of the association.

The 2021 GOCOP Election Committee was chaired by Yusuf Ozi-Usman, publisher of Greenberg Reporters while Afolabi Odeyemi was the Secretary.

Other members of the committee were Monday Ashibogwu, Wole Tokede, and Kazeem Akintunde.

GOCOP is a registered non-governmental, non-partisan, non-profit organisation, comprising owners of online publications, who previously worked as professional journalists in major mainstream media organisations.

The newly elected exco will be inaugurated on Thursday at the same venue, a statement by the newly elected publicity secretary, Remmy Nweke, said.