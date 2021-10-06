The Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) said it has appointed Benson Olugbuo as its Nigeria country director, with the group saying he will be coming into the role with over a decade of experience across the nonprofit, academia, and justice reform sectors.

A doctor of public law from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, he has a master’s degrees in human rights and democratization from the University of Pretoria, South Africa; and a first degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“Prior to CIVIC, Dr. Olugbuo was a Fox International Fellow and Visiting Assistant in Research at the Whitney and Betty MacMillan Center for International and Area Studies at Yale University (2011-2012) and the Anglophone Africa Coordinator for the NGO Coalition for the ICC (2004-2009),” the group said in a statement.

“He led the campaign for the ratification and domestic implementation of the Rome Statute of the ICC in Sub-Saharan Africa and participated in the Review Conference of the ICC in 2010.

“Most recently, Dr. Olugbuo was the Executive Director of the CLEEN Foundation (formerly known as Centre for Law Enforcement Education) from October 2015 to August 2021. He has published widely on justice sector reform, international criminal justice, and human rights in Africa.”

Established in 2003 by Marla Ruzicka as an advocacy group for civilians affected by the war in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) has a mandate to support communities affected by conflict.

With offices in conflict zones throughout the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and South Asia, the group said it has a responsibility to prevent and address civilian harm.