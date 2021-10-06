Oluwakemi Adelagun, a Premium Times reporter, and her man, Damilare Olaoti, have tied the knot.

The wedding, which had the hashtag #KemiDre ’21, a combination of the bride’s and groom’s names, was held at Unubi hall in Surulere, Lagos, on Saturday.

Everyone was dressed elegantly with the men and women in shades of emerald green and wine in line with the couple’s wedding colours.

The couple had their legal marriage at the Ikoyi marriage registry in Lagos on September 29, an event graced by a few family members and friends.

The Saturday wedding was a twin ceremony, with the traditional marriage held around 10 a. m., following by a glamorous reception graced by families friends, associates, and colleagues.

Journey to “I do”

Narrating how she met her husband, the bride now Mrs Olaoti (nee Adelagun), said they met in a banking hall in Lagos, while she was a student at the Lagos State University (LASU).

“My husband was working as a transaction officer in one of the commercial banks when we met in the banking hall in January 2019. I was in my final year at the Lagos State University then,” she said.

For Mr Olaoti, it was love at first sight as he looked forward to when next he would see his dream woman in the banking hall.

Luck was on his side as he met her a few more times and kickstarted a conversation with her.

“We spoke for the first time at the bank gate, I was there before 8 a.m. to make some transactions, he approached me to know what I came for. When I got inside he requested my contact and I obliged,” the bride said.

The conversation between the duo paid off when they started dating in October 2019.

“Both of us were in different relationships then. When he asked me out, I said no. Although I liked him instantly when I saw him at first, I brushed it off, I didn’t want anything extra with him.

“He was persistent for many months, but each time, I told him pointblack that I wasn’t interested. Despite my continuous refusal, he would come to my hostel with his friend (Adjerho) on his way home to check up on me.

“During my exams, sometimes, he would see me off to the school gate. It got to a point that I had to avoid his calls, I think there was a break-in communication for some time,” the bride said.

The bride said after her previous relationship ended she gave her boo some attention, and they began their love affair.

At that time, she was undergoing her National Youth Service (NYSC) in Ekiti state and the groom was in Lagos.

“It was a long-distance relationship, thanks to COVID-19 and lockdown at the time, we couldn’t see physically for more than six months.

“He proposed on January 2nd, 2021. We had our ‘family introduction’ in April. The proposal was a beautiful surprise, he discussed it with my friends, I wasn’t even aware,” she said.

Mr Olaoti said since he met his wife in the banking hall two years ago, he has not been able to get his eyes off her.

“She is smart and I love her character and everything about her. I’m glad I have a friend and life partner in one person,” he said.

The bride said she admires her partner because he is committed to making their relationship work and makes her happy.

“He also pushes me to tick my goals. I see us having a more beautiful moment together forever,” she said.

The couple is currently on honeymoon in Lagos.