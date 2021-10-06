A gas explosion has claimed the live of a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, Ibrahim Abdullahi, and injured two other persons.

The university’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Bello, told PREMIUM TIMES that the 200-level level student at the department of Soil Science, died on Tuesday at the intensive care unit of ATBU Teaching Hospital, Bauchi State. He said the university had facilitated his referral to the hospital.

Mr Bello said the incident occurred last week at the student’s off campus residence in Dutse, the state capital.

He said the remains of Mr Ibrahim had since been buried in Funtua LGA of Katsina State, where he hailed from. The two injured persons are responding to treatment, the official said.

“The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, wishes to condole with the family of late Ibrahim Abdullahi. He prayed for Allah to forgive him and grant him Aljanatu Firdausi. May Allah give the parent the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

The university’s spokesperson cautioned students, especially those living in houses with poor ventilation, to desist from using cooking gas indoors, adding that such act can be dangerous and cause long-term health effects.