The Hunters’ Group of Nigeria (HGN) and the Kogi State Vigilante Service (KVS) have rescued three Fulanis after raiding a kidnappers’ hideout beside Erotyi mountain in Kogi/Koto Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the hunters’ group, Abdullahi Yahaya, said three of the suspected kidnappers were also arrested during the operations.

Mr Yahaya said the rescued victims were not hurt and were in perfect condition, while the arrested kidnappers had been handed over to the appropriate authorities with their confiscated weapons, for further investigation.

According to Mr Yahaya, the rescued underaged Fulanis were kidnapped from Chikara settlement on the Lokoja – Abuja Road, 13 days ago by the busted kidnap syndicate which operated within that axis.

He commended the state government and the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Bashir Gegu, for their support in providing logistics for their operations in the area.

Reacting to the development, the Security Adviser to the governor, Jerry Omodara, said the success of the operatives was a welcome development and proof that the security network of Kogi was strong and solid enough to quash all forms of crimes.

He stressed that the local vigilantes across the state had continued to record good results because of the morale boost and support that the governor continued to give them, the cooperation from the citizens and synergy between the security operatives.

Mr Omodara said the efforts of the state government to make Kogi the safest state in the country were yielding results.

He said the governor was committed to securing the lives and property of the citizens and making the state a no-go zone for criminal elements.

Mr Omodara said the government at all levels would continue to work to make the state unsafe for criminal elements and their sponsors.

(NAN)