An Assistant Managing Editor and Head of PREMIUM TIMES’ South-west Bureau, Ben Ezeamalu, has emerged winner of the maiden edition of Chevron Recognition and Rewards awards.

The award is instituted by the American oil giant to honour the alumni of its Advanced Writing And Reporting Skills (AWARES) programme.

The training programme at the Pan Atlantic University’s School of Media and Communication is aimed at creating opportunities for journalists to hone their writing skills as well as achieve proficiency in research and critical thinking.

The organisers say they intend to help build a critical mass of creative, investigative and innovative journalists championing social change through their reportage of the various industries across the country.

Mr Ezeamalu, an award-winning journalist, got the first prize for the AWARES Alumni Class of 2016 for his stories about the developments in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

A review faculty panel was constituted to screen and grade the articles based on established criteria and winners emerged per ‘course year’ on the basis of best quality article.

Isaac-Ogugua Ezechukwu, Director, Professional Education, at the Pan Atlantic University, said in a statement that the award is to appreciate AWARES alumni who had “distinguished themselves by putting to practice in special ways what they have been taught in their different classes.”

“The purpose of the Recognition and Rewards ceremony is to continue to promote professionalism and track the performance of sponsored journalists since the completion of their courses,” Mr Ezechukwu added.

About 120 journalists, drawn from across Nigerian newsrooms, have been sponsored to participate in the AWARES training programme in the last six years.