The police in Ogun State have arrested a microfinance bank employee for allegedly planning with an accomplice to rob himself of N3 million.

Police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement issued on Tuesday at Ota, Ogun State, that the money belonged to the suspect’s employer.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested after the police received a distress call that armed robbers attacked the microfinance bank employee alongside a lady colleague as they emerged from a commercial bank in Abeokuta.

“Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Ibara Division, Abeokuta, SP Segun Ajao, mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the accomplice was arrested with the assistance of members of the public.

“The accomplice was armed with a toy gun.

“He told the police during interrogation that it was the microfinance bank employee who informed him that his employer would send him and one other person to withdraw N3 million from the bank,’’ Mr Oyeyemi said.

He added that the accomplice alleged further that it was the microfinance bank employee who gave him the toy pistol for the “operation’’.

He stated also that the accomplice confessed that while the bank’s employee and his colleague were inside the commercial bank, he hid in their car which was deliberately left unlocked by the suspected mastermind in accordance with their plan.

“The accomplice explained that as they got into the car, he came out from the back seat and pointed the gun at the lady colleague who was in possession of the money.

“The lady noticed that the gun did not look original consequently upon which she struggled to get hold of it and raised an alarm.

“It was the alarm that attracted people who pursued them and called the police,’’ the police spokesperson said.

Mr Oyeyemi added that the acting Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Abiodun Alamutu, ordered the transfer of the two suspects to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in the state for further interrogation.

He advised that companies should endeavour to always have background checks on job applicants before employing them.