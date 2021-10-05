ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives on Tuesday asked the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and other security agencies in Nigeria to deploy all machinery to end the killings in Anambra State.

The call followed the adoption of a motion moved by Chris Azubogu on Tuesday on the floor of the House.

Mr Azubogu’s motion is coming in the wake SA in Nkpor area of Anambra State by alleged unknown gunmen.

Mr Akunyili, husband of late Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili, was killed alongside eight others.

PREMIUM TIMES in a recent report put the number of Nigerians killed by non-state actors across the country last week at 123.

There has also been heightened tension in the south-east amidst sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who are demanding the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The rate of attacks in Anambra State has increased in the build-up to the 6 November gubernatorial election.

Mr Azubogu’s convoy last week came under attack by assailants shortly after his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The attack resulted in the death of his driver.

In his motion, Mr Azubogu said the killings in Anambra State are orchestrated by “mischief makers who are bent on causing tension and panic in the state ahead of the upcoming November 6 election in Anambra State.”

He informed his colleagues of the security situation in the state, noting that “no single day passes without a reported case of robbery, abduction and outright killings and these perpetrators have no human conscience in them.”

The lawmaker said the situation in Anambra State could spill over to other parts of the south-east region, if left unchecked.

Contributing to the motion, Obinna Chidoka (PDP, Anambra) said the late driver was on his way to the airport to pick up Mr Azubogu, noting that if he had been in the car during the attack, he would have died.

He noted that lawmakers from that region can barely go home due to the insecurity in the region.

The Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, asked Mr Chidoka to brief the House on what is causing the crisis in the region.

He noted that IPOB has been infiltrated by criminal elements, adding that policemen should stop running and stand up to the criminals.

After discussing the motion, the House mandated the committee on National Security and Intelligence and Police Affairs to ensure that normalcy is restored to the state and report to the House within three weeks.

A minute of silence was also observed for Mr Akunyili, the driver of Mr Azubogu and others that have died as a result of the insecurity in the region.