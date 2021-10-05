ADVERTISEMENT

Ikeja Electric Plc says the planned power outage within some parts of its network from October 11 will not result in full day blackout for customers during the period.

The Community and Media Relations Manager, Ikeja Electric, Akinola Ayeni, made the clarification in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ikeja.

Mr Ayeni said the outage was for upgrading the 132kv lines by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and would be between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

”Subsequently, power supply will be restored to customers between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. for the duration of the upgrade.

“The upgrade is aimed at expanding the conductor capacity and ultimately improving power supply to customers.

“The upgrade will affect customers within Alausa, Oregun, Anifowoshe, Ojodu, Magodo, Omole Phase 1, Oba Akran, Oke-Ira and parts of Ikeja GRA,” he said.

Olajide Kumapayi, the Chief Technical Officer, Ikeja Electric, had, on Monday, announced that the TCN was re-conducting the 132kv lines as part of power sector infrastructure upgrade.

He said some of the 132kv lines were installed over 50 years ago and had become obsolete and degraded due to time and usage.

Mr Kumapayi said the project would be executed for a period of eight weeks and appealed to customers affected to exercise patience with the DisCo during the period.