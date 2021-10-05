ADVERTISEMENT

The police have arrested two suspects, aged 12 and 14, for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old boy in Potiskum, Yobe.

The Police spokesperson in the state, Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Damaturu.

“The victim, aged three, was kidnapped and later released by his assailants after they collected N50,000 ransom.

“The police apprehended two principal suspects. The first one is 14-years-old while the second suspect is aged 12. The third suspect is on the run,” Mr Abdulkarim said.

He said the police have begun an investigation into the matter and are making efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect.

In another development, Mr Abdulkarim said at about 7 a.m. on Friday, one Nafisa Saleh was reported to have been abducted on her way to the specialist hospital, Damaturu, for antenatal.

“Investigation later revealed that Saleh, the presumed victim, turned out to be the mastermind of her own abduction for ransom from her husband and family members,” he said.

The police, he said, uncovered the heinous activities and eventually arrested Goni Modu and Umar Mai Gudusu, all of Dadinge Village, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe.

The state Commissioner of Police, Yahaya Abubakar, urged members of the public to report all criminal activities and cooperate with security agencies at all times.

