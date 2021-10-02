ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal’s quest for a fourth victory on the bounce in the Premier League was unsuccessful on Saturday as the Gunners could only get a solitary point in the scoreless draw against Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

The Gunners had started the season on a terrible note; losing their first three games of the season. But they seemed to have found their rhythm with three straight wins thereafter; including the most recent against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Saturday’s stalemate was neither ideal for Arsenal nor Brighton who missed the chance to go level on points with Premier League leaders, Chelsea, who needed two late goals to eke out a 3-1 win over 10-man Southampton.

Though Brighton seemingly edged the rain-soaked encounter at the Amex Stadium, they managed just two attempts on target as Leandro Trossard, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay each failed to capitalise on decent openings.

At Stamford Bridge, a stalemate was looking to be the likely result before goals from Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell in the last five minutes swung the game in favour of Chelsea who are now leading the pack with 16 points from seven games.

Earlier in the day, injured Alex Iwobi was not in the matchday squad as Everton held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. Andros Townsend’s equaliser cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opener for the home side.

While the 1-1 scoreline was another disappointing result for United, following their home defeat to Aston Villa last week, the impressive start Everton have enjoyed under Rafael Benitez is continuing.

The Red Devils and the Toffees are on 14 points, together with Liverpool who face Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

At Elan Road, the Nigeria duo of Emmanuel Dennis and William Troost-Ekong could not save the day as Leeds United pipped Watford 1-0. Dennis, who fired blanks, was booked in the 90th minute.