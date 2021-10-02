The police command in Bayelsa has confirmed the release of Gbalipre Turner by his abductors.
The 70-year-old father of the Chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, Marvin Turner, was abducted on September 5, at Kpansia, Yenagoa.
In a statement on Saturday, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Asinmi Butswait, said the victim was released at Oluasiri, Nembe Bassambiri, in Nembe LGA of Bayelsa.
Mr Butswait said that the victim was hale and hearty and had been reunited with his family.
He said police operatives had earlier mounted pressure on the kidnappers which led to the release of the victim.
He added that the suspects had been identified and efforts were ongoing to apprehend them.
He explained that the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa Command, Echeng Echeng, had ordered officers to sustain the ongoing investigation to arrest the suspects.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION