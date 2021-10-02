ADVERTISEMENT

The police command in Bayelsa has confirmed the release of Gbalipre Turner by his abductors.

The 70-year-old father of the Chairman of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, Marvin Turner, was abducted on September 5, at Kpansia, Yenagoa.

In a statement on Saturday, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Asinmi Butswait, said the victim was released at Oluasiri, Nembe Bassambiri, in Nembe LGA of Bayelsa.

Mr Butswait said that the victim was hale and hearty and had been reunited with his family.

He said police operatives had earlier mounted pressure on the kidnappers which led to the release of the victim.

He added that the suspects had been identified and efforts were ongoing to apprehend them.

He explained that the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa Command, Echeng Echeng, had ordered officers to sustain the ongoing investigation to arrest the suspects.

(NAN)