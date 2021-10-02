ADVERTISEMENT

A fact-finding committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) saddled with the responsibility of finding solution to the lingering leadership crisis in the Dutse, Jigawa State branch of the association, has submitted its report.

The report was submitted at a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), one of the highest decision making bodies of the NBA, in Abuja on Thursday

It recommended that Nuhu Suleiman Tafida and members of his executive committee be recognised by the association’s president, Olumide Akpata, and the NEC, as the duly elected leadership of the branch.

The fact-finding committee led by the NBA’s 1st vice-president, PJohn Aikpokpo-Martins, found that the Garba Abubakar-led factional executive committee of the branch was unlawfully constituted and in contravention of the provisions of the NBA constitution and the articles of the uniform bye-law for branches.

It added that the factional leadership was also constituted “in direct defiance and gross violation of the directives of Paul Usoro, SAN, the then President of the association”.

The committee, which called for immediate implementation of its report, also frowned on alleged interference in the affairs of the NBA in Jigawa State by some officials of the state government.

“That the Attorney-General of the state, Musa Aliyu, be warned to stop interfering in the affairs of the branch,” the report added,” it added.

The committee was constituted to, among others, look into the leadership crisis rocking the Dutse branch of the association. Godwin Omoaka served as Vice-Chairman of the committee. Other members of the committee were Ahmed Uwais and Abdulrahman El-Ibrany, who served as the secretary.

An NBA delegation had in February visited the Dutse branch in an effort to resolve the leadership crisis.

The NBA president, Mr Akpata, who led the delegation, reiterated the association’s commitment to ensure an all-inclusive bar devoid of rancour at the various branches.

He also pointed out that the absence of peace within a branch of the NBA would affect the NBA as a body.

Reactions

The Jigawa State’s Attorney General, Mr Aliyu, accused of interfering in the activities of the NBA in the state did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ calls and text requesting his comments on the allegations against him on Saturday.

But Mr Garba whose factionaleadedhip recommended for dissolution told our reporter that the matter was pending before a court of law and would not want to speak on the matter until judgment was given

Mr Garba said he instituted the suit against the NBA president and others.

“NBA is just like any other association in the country that is bound to obey the law of the land. YOu cannot speak on any matter that is before the court of law,” Mr Garba told PREMIUM TIMES.