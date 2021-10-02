ADVERTISEMENT

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has pledged to deepen diplomatic relations with Nigeria, especially in tackling regional and security issues.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Embassy of France in Nigeria on the goodwill message by Mr Macron to President Muhammadu Buhari, in commemoration of Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebration.

The statement quoted Mr Macron to have reaffirmed his personal commitment to the relationship between France and Nigeria leading to economic and demographic power.

“I firmly believe that it is in the mutual interest of our two countries to strengthen this relationship on all fronts.

“Since my visit in July 2018, the ties between our two countries have continued to strengthen, especially in the economic field.

“I was happy to welcome you in Paris on May 18, on the occasion of your participation in the Summit on the financing of African economies.

“The creation of the Franco-Nigerian Business Council, which met last June at the Palace of Versailles, we hope, will allow the birth of many structuring projects between French and Nigerian companies.”

He commended increase in the number of Nigerian students in France to further contribute to deepening of the ties between both countries.

He also assured that more would be done by both countries to achieve desired goals.

“The number of Nigerian students present in France has been increasing at a sustained rate over the past three years.

“I am delighted that they can contribute to the growth of Nigeria and the development of ties between our two countries.

“The few days of young Nigerian artists, entrepreneurs and creators in the New Africa-France Summit, in Montpellier, will make it possible to intensify the exchanges between French and Nigerian civil society.

“We can do even more together, because France and Nigeria share many common interests, both on regional and security issues and on global issues.

“I therefore hope that our countries will intensify their exchanges on all these subjects,” Mr Macron said.

He expressed best wishes to President Buhari and Nigerians on the independence anniversary celebration.

(NAN)