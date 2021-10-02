ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Nigeria recorded three additional fatalities from the coronavirus infections and 161 fresh cases across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In an update on its Facebook page Friday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the new infection figure has raised Nigeria’s total infections to 205,926 while the fatality toll stands at 2,723.

The centre also noted that 193,798 people have been discharged, while 9,404 are still down with the disease.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Lagos State reported 45 cases while Kaduna in the North-west came second on the log with 32 infections and Ondo State in the South-west ranked third with 28 new cases.

Kwara State came fourth with 12 cases and is closely followed by Rivers State with 11, while Edo State in the South-south recorded eight cases.

Ekiti, Niger and Zamfara States recorded five cases each.

Also, the North-central states of Plateau and Nasarawa recorded four and three cases respectively.

While the FCT recorded two cases, Oyo State in the South-west recorded a single case.

The NCDC added that seven states – Bauchi, Delta, Gombe, Kano, Ogun, Osun, and Sokoto States recorded no cases on Friday.