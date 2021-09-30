ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), has hosted student athletes across five Nigerian universities for the second edition of the Olympic Value Education Programme (OVEP).

The programme was organised by the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) under the auspices of Olympic Solidarity.

Speaking on the motive behind the initiative, NOC’s project officer, Kemi Ogundaisi, said the essence was to use sport as a tool in transforming the character of Nigerian youths.

She added that the idea was to work on the participants’ attitudes to discipline, self-respect and commitment towards achieving excellence in general human relation.

Participants

Held between September 26 and 29, participants were drawn from Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA); Edo State University, Ekpoma; Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, and the host university, FUTA.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the FUTA vice-chancellor, Joseph Fuwape, who was represented by the dean of school of life sciences, Oluyemisi Ashamo, said the programme would afford participants the opportunity to interact with one another.

He added that the initiative will help to prepare the youths for the future and ensure that they are worthy in character and learning before leaving the university environment.

The director of sports, Michael Ajibua, also said FUTA has become a key supporter of the country’s sports development by regularly hosting various competitions including Athletics Federation of Nigeria(AFN), Olympic trial events and key qualifying competitions for national and continental competitions.

He said the university’s participation in Nigeria University Games (NUGA) has been impressive and worthy of emulation. He advised the participants to ensure that the essence and principle of OVEP instilled in them are given practical expression when they get back to their various destinations.

About Nigeria Olympic Committee

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, the Nigeria Olympic Committee is responsible for the training and funding of Nigerian teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Commonwealth and All African Games.

The NOC also “aids Nigerian olympic and paralympic athletes through their national governing bodies, providing financial support and jointly working to develop customised, creative and impactful athlete-support and coaching education programmes.”

About OVEP

According to the International Olympic Committee, which supports the general development of Olympic Sports through its Olympic Solidarity, “the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) is a practical set of learning resources designed to inspire and allow young people to experience life values such as excellence, respect and friendship.”