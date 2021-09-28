ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna High Court in Zaria has sentenced Kehinde Odeniyi, a marketer with a private firm, for defrauding the company of about N3.5 million.

A statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also said Mr Odeniyi collected goods from the company for distribution to customers but sold the goods and diverted the money.

The judge, Kabir Kabo, according to the statement, gave the convict an option of fine of N100, 000 on each of the two counts.

The judge passed the judgment on Monday.

Read EFCC’s full statement

EFCC Press Release

Marketer Bags 10 Years Jail Term for Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Monday 27th September, 2021 secured the conviction of one Kehinde Aliyu Odeniyi before Justice Kabir Dabo of the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Zaria on a two count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation.

Odeniyi, a marketer with a private company, was prosecuted by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC following investigation that he diverted N 3, 500,000.00 (Three Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira), property of the company where he works, for personal use.

He also allegedly collected goods from the company for distribution to customers but sold the goods and diverted the money.

Count one of the charge reads: “That you Kehinde Aliyu Odeniyi “m” while being the marketer with D-one Global Ventures Nigeria Limited, on or about October, 2019 at Zaria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did dishonestly misappropriated a total sum of N 3, 219, 595.00 ( Three Million, Two Hundred and Nineteen Thousand Five Hundred and Ninety-five Naira) property of D- one Golbal Ventures Nigeria Limited and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 293 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 294 of the same Law”.

He pleaded guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecution counsel, Jamil Musa to ask the court to convict him accordingly.

Justice Dabo convicted and sentenced the defendant to 10years imprisonment with an option of fine of N100, 000 on each count. He is also to restitute the nominal complainant the sum of N 2,000,000.00 in 2years.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

28 September, 2021