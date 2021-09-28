ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to commence repair on sections of all the roads in the country affected by rainfall.

It specifically urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to immediately mop up all available resources to commence emergency repairs on the roads and to develop an actionable plan to execute the repairs.

The House resolved to provide the needed legislation for the action plan.

These resolutions followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Ibrahim Isiaka (APC, Ogun) on Tuesday during plenary session.

Moving the motion, Mr Isiaka said the torrential rainfall in the past three months had caused “severe damage to roads and bridges in different parts of the country, leaving behind tales of woes, despondency, social and economic challenges.”

He said no region of the country is spared from the “act of God,” adding that “bridges and culverts have been submerged, roads have collapsed, and access to many towns and cities across the nation have been completely cut off due to the impassibility of the affected roads and bridges.”

According to the lawmaker, an estimated 6,000 km of roads are currently affected by the rainfall.

No debate was taken on the motion.

When it was put to vote by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers voted overwhelmingly adopted by the lawmakers who chorused “ayes.”

The House Committee on Works was mandated to ensure compliance.

There have been reports of vehicles and buildings submerged, farms and road washed away, and livelihood and even live lost in the last few months.