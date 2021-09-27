ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun on Sunday assured banks and others financial institutions in Ijebu-Ode and environs of safety, warning, however, that they would not tolerate any false robbery alarms.

The police spokesman in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the assurance in a statement made available to journalists in Ota, Ogun.

Mr Oyeyemi said the police command in Ogun had noticed with dismay unwarranted closure of banks and financial institutions in Ijebu-Ode and its environs due to alleged robbery threat.

He said the closure made the residents to suffer.

“The command is appalled at this unprofessional behaviour of bankers in that axis despite continuous assurance of their safety by the police and other security agencies.

“Their recent action can only be described as treacherous and mischievous, as they are not the only bankers in the state and the country at large, yet they are the ones complaining of robbery threat every now and then.

“The command has noticed that once they are bent on this mischief, they close their minds and eyes to other security arrangements put in place by the police in conjunction with other security agencies to protect them,” the spokesman said.

He said the banks claimed that armed robbers wrote to inform them that they would attack them.

Mr Oyeyemi said the banks did not make the letter available to the police for investigation and possible apprehension of those behind it.

“It is bad that from time to time, the banks cried wolves, carelessly and recklessly, and in none of these numerous occasions has any robbery taken place,” he said.

He expressed worry that the bankers could expose banks in the vicinity to security threats by making public ‘real and imaginary’ security lapses rather than quietly discuss them with security agencies.

“The command, therefore, wishes to warn that the bankers would surely be the first set of suspects if anything unusual in the form of bank robbery (God forbid) happens in the area, at least for them to disclose their ceaseless sources of information.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Edward Ajogun, has directed a full scale investigation into this current claim of receiving a letter from armed robbers.

“He reaffirmed that the police are doing everything within the ambit of law to guarantee the safety of life and property of people in Ogun State, the banks and others financial institutions inclusive.”

(NAN)