The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has approved the appointment of Aliyu Ibrahim as the new Emir of Gaya, one of Kano’s four new emirates. Mr Ibrahim is a son of the late emir, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who died on September 22.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, announced the appointment at a press conference at the Kano Government House on Sunday.

Mr Alhaji said the kingmakers of the emirate had forwarded three names to the governor.

“By the power conferred on me by the Kano Emirate Law 2020 as amended, I have approved the appointment of Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya as new Emir of Gaya,” the governor was quoted as declaring.

“The appointment followed the recommendation of the Gaya Emirate Kingmakers after presentation of three candidates from which the governor approved the appointment of Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya,” the official further stated.

Until the appointment, Mr Ibrahim held the traditional title of Ciroman Gaya.

The new emir succeeds his late father, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who died on September 22 at the age of 91 from an undisclosed illness.

The Gaya Emirate is one of the four emirates created by Mr Ganduje in 2019 when he split the Kano Emirate into five. The new emirates are Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye.

Until the creation of the four new emirates, Kano, like Sokoto, had one emir.