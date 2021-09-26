ADVERTISEMENT

The post-mortem report of a former student activist of the Lagos State University, Yusuf Alowonle, has revealed that he died from “massive haemoperitoneum, combined sharp and blunt force, trauma to the abdomen.”

The autopsy was carried out at the Department of Pathology and Forensic of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) by Mgbeoma A.I, a doctor, on September 10.

The report counters the claim that the deceased, a 2019 graduate of Educational Management, was shot dead in a robbery incident near the school gate, last month.

He was buried in Atan cemetery, Yaba, on September 10 as sympathisers decked in black mourned.

Autopsy Report

A senior forensic pathologist at LASUTH told PREMIUM TIMES that the death certificate seen by this newspaper

suggests that the 28-year-old did not die from a gun wound.

According to the pathologist, who preferred not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the press on the matter, the “massive haemoperitoneum” means massive bleeding into the abdominal cavity and it resulted from a combined sharp and blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

The sharp object could be a broken bottle, knife while the blunt force could be as a result of the deceased being hit by a hammer, he said.

“On face value, this is certain. If it was a gunshot, it would have been reflected in that death certificate.

“On face value, there is nothing to suggest a gunshot. Just looking at this, I can tell you that this person was not

shot.”

The pathologist noted that the death could be intentional or accidental and urged the police to investigate the matter.

Following his death, Mr Alowonle’s elder sister, Ganiyat Bakare, while addressing a press conference at the International Press Centre (IPC) in Lagos, had demanded an autopsy be carried out on his remains to ascertain the cause of his death.

There had been rumours that the deceased was targeted due to his student activism. However, it is unconfirmed as the police are yet to share the outcome of their findings.