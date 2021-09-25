ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said he foresees Akwa Ibom becoming a leading industrialised state in the country.

Mr Osinbajo said this on Thursday in Uyo where he inaugurated some infrastructural projects, including a 21-storey building, undertaken by Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

The project’s inauguration was done to mark the 34th anniversary of Akwa Ibom State.

“Just last month, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the Lagos-Calabar rail project, which will pass through Uyo as a major station, and at the end of last year, FEC also approved the full business case for the Ibom Deep Sea Port.

“These infrastructural developments are set to establish Akwa Ibom as a major industrial hub, not just in Nigeria, but in the West African sub region,” Mr Osinbajo said.

The Ibom Deep Sea Port is a $4.2 billion project owned jointly by the Nigerian government and the Akwa Ibom State Government. It is to be built on over 2,565 hectres of land.

The vice president said Governor Emmanuel’s industrialisation in the state was on course.

“When I was here in 2019, we commissioned the Kings Flour Mills, Lions Plywood and Timber Factory and the power substation. Since then, you have done far more and you have even launched an airline, Ibom Air, which has become the gold standard nationally for promptness and efficient service,” the vice president said while addressing the governor.

He said the Akwa Ibom State Government was “consistently reinventing itself to remain competitive and attractive to the investment community.”

Mr Osinbajo said the federal government was investing huge resources on infrastructure development.

“As you are aware, since the inception of our administration Mr President has prioritised the development of infrastructure – roads, rail, power and broadband – and despite the severe economic headwinds we have experienced in the past six years, we have invested more than any other administration in infrastructure,” he said.

“As of last year, we had expended over N7.6 trillion on infrastructure alone.”

Governor Emmanuel, who thanked Mr Osinbajo for honouring Akwa Ibom’s invitation, described the vice president as “the pride of Nigeria”.