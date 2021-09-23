ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Katsina State on Thursday arrested three women for allegedly selling fuel to bandits in a forest in the state.

The police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isah, at a press conference in Kaduna, paraded the suspects, Dija Umar, 50; Ummah Bello, 45; and Nusaiba Muhammad, 16, all of Malali Quarters, in Katsina Local Government Area of Katsina.

The police said the suspects were arrested along the Katsina-Jibia road.

“The fact of the case is, the syndicate was arrested by a team of policemen on patrol along Katsina – Jibia road, concealing PMS in their travelling bags neatly, reasonably suspected to be supplies to the bandits hibernating in the fringes of Jibia forest.

“In the course of investigation, suspects confessed to the commission of the offence, contrary to the executive order and other extant laws of the federation. Investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesperson said.

The arrests followed a similar incident on Saturday when the police arrested one Lawal Shu’aibu, 32, of Maradi in Niger Republic and four others for allegedly selling fuel to armed bandits in a forest in the state.

The suspects were arrested while conveying the substance in vehicles into the forest.