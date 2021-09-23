ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled its state congresses for 16 October, the party announced on Wednesday.

The congresses were initially slated for 2 October.

The ruling party conducted its ward and local government area congresses nationwide in July and early September respectively.

In a short statement earlier released by the APC Interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, the party did not explain the reason behind the sudden change of date.

However, there were speculations that the decision to fix the 16 October date was made to buy time to appease aggrieved members in the states where parallel congresses were held ahead of the national convention.

However, the APC in an addendum to the statement seen by this PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, said the postponement of its state congresses by two weeks was informed by the need to ensure the availability of its key members in different states.

Mr Akpanudoedehe explained that the initial date of 2 October may not afford its governors, ministers, and party members to participate effectively due to proximity to Nigeria’s Independence celebration which takes place on 1 October every year.

The country will mark its 61st Independence anniversary this year amidst its arrays of political and socio economic challenges.

“The need to honor the country’s 61st Independence anniversary, which is held a day before the initial date fixed for the state congresses, informed the new date.

“Governors, ministers, and party members will be involved in the Independence celebrations in their various states. The party decided to reschedule the state congresses to allow all our members to participate in the Independence celebration,” Mr Akpanudoedehe said.