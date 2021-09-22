The Emir of Gaya, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, is dead.
He died Wednesday morning. He was 91-years-old.
The media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Abubakar Ibrahim, confirmed the development in a Facebook post, Wednesday morning.
The official, however, did not give details of the incident.
However, sources said the emir died at his palace Wednesday morning, following a brief illness.
His death followed that of the Emir of Rano, Abubakar Illa Tafida, who died on May 2, 2020.
The two were among the emirs installed by the governor, Mr Ganduje, in 2019, after he split the Kano Emirate into five. The new emirates are Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye.
Until the creation of the four new emirates, Kano, like Sokoto, had one emir.
Details later…
