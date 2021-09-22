The federal government has inaugurated a technical working group for the pilot monitoring and evaluation framework for Women’s Economic Empowerment (WEE) interventions.

The inauguration on Tuesday came after a national symposium on the application framework as it relates to the WEE, organised by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in collaboration with the Development Research and Project Center (DPRC).

WEE helps women and girls move from limited power, voice, and choice at home and in the economy to having the skills, resources, and opportunities needed to compete equitably in markets as well as the agency to control and benefit from economic gains.

The sponsor of the interventions, the Gates Foundation, believes that women’s economic empowerment is beneficial not only to individual women but also to their children, households, and communities.

The working group will function under the guidance of NIPSS, the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and the DPRC.

At least 10 federal MDAs and 30 WEEs organisations make up the working group.

In his remark at the inauguration, the director, M&E at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Zakari Lawal, said many projects designed by the government to impact positively on women were not felt at the grassroots.

He said poor monitoring and evaluation helped in ensuring results were not seen as planned.

“When monies are released it is business as usual, that is why Nigeria is underdeveloped, because the M&E is weak, the government is spending millions on the issue of women,” he said.

He said the inauguration was a critical step towards realising the mandate of his office and also knowing how to support and make women empowerment better.

A director at the NIPSS who represented the DG, Nasirdeen Usman, canvassed for the involvement of women at the grassroots level.

He pointed out that when programmes like these are launched, it does not stay long enough to reach the women at the grassroots.

“We must engage grassroots women because the bulk of work should be for the women in the rural areas. If the government is spending one thousand, it must get to the remotest of the villages,” he said.

Recommendations

Participants at the event recommended a work plan for the newly inaugurated group.

They also suggested that more awareness be created in all the nooks and crannies of the country.

Also, the groups were advised to make advocacy visits to the MDAs that are doing the WEE policies, before implementation of the policies, so they can exclude policies that will hurt women’s economic empowerment, and add the ones that favor them.

The creation of data was also recommended to help the government know what has been covered, and enable the citizens to also know how much effort the government has made.

