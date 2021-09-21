ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Fire Service saved 166 lives, rescued about 82 persons and saved property worth over N15.1 trillion between April and June, the government has said.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this at the commissioning of fire-fighting trucks deployed by the federal government to complement firefighting in Taraba State.

The event held at the Government House Jalingo, the state capital on Tuesday, a statement by the ministry said.

“It is noted that 2020 into 2021 has witness frightening fire incidents, ranging from markets to gas and pipeline fires around the country. Statistics at our disposal show that the FFS in the second quarter of 2021 received 638 fire calls from which regrettably, 27 lives were lost and property estimated at N3.017 trillion destroyed.

“The good news however, is that the Service within the quarter under review also saved about 166 lives, rescued about 82 persons in distress due to fire and other related emergencies while saving property worth over N15.1 trillion,” he said.

He said the equipment being commissioned is part of the N10.4 billion infrastructure upgrade approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on March 3, 2021.

The infrastructure includes 44 firefighting engines, 15 water tankers, 15 rapid intervention fire engines and 20 basic life support ambulances.

He encouraged the state government to invest in firefighting equipment for its own state fire service, because the Federal Fire Service was only complementary and firefighting services fall under the concurrent legislative list.

“It is important, however, for State Governments to establish a robust fire service to complement what the Federal Fire Service is doing in their respective states. It is only when we have this complementary service that we can be rest assured that fire will not pose much threat to us in the preservation of lives and property.

“We must therefore not restrict fire service requirements or needs to state capitals or urban centres alone. Provisions should be made for Local Governments and rural areas, which have been victims of fire incidents and other emergencies as well. Farms and valuable economic trees have also been destroyed by fires in rural areas.

“I will urge the State Command to reciprocate the Federal Government’s gesture to optimize and effectively use these assets to improve fire cover, enhance emergency response operations and complement State Fire Services operations while enhancing fire safety across the country,” he concluded.