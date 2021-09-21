ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Editors’ Conference has received the backing of some corporate organisations and security agencies.

The conference, organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), is scheduled to hold on October 21 and 22, 2021 in Abuja, with a focus on the current security challenges in the nation. It has as its theme “Media In Times Of Crisis: Resolving Conflict, Achieving Consensus.”

A release signed by the president, Mustapha Isah, and the general secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, said the conference has received support since its announcement.

The release listed the organisations that have given support so far to include Tony Elumelu Foundation, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Globacom, Air Peace, Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, State Security Services and others.

This year conference is the 17th of its kind and it is aimed at achieving consensus among media owners, managers and senior editors on what role the media can play in helping to resolve the seemingly intractable conflict enveloping the nation today.

‘’The annual conference also attracts our foreign partners: World Editors Forum (WEF), West African Editors Forum (WAEF), African Editors Forum (AEF), International Press Institute (IPI) and World Association of Newspapers (WAN),” the statement said.

‘’This year annual conference will attract top security officers, governors, lawmakers, academics, chief executive officers in private sector, members of the international community, leading non-governmental organisations and others.”

The editors said the conference, which is designed to be ‘’intellectually engaging’’ – with several experienced resource persons, will also feature an executive session with state governors and security chiefs.

‘’The executive session will provide a huge opportunity for governors and security chiefs to share with owners of newspapers, radio/television stations and editors, the challenges of managing insecurity in their states and the progress they have made so far,” the statement said.

Over 500 editors and media owners – both within and outside the country, are expected at this year’s conference.