The Jigawa State Government has banned the sale of fuel in containers and the movement of motorcycles between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The state government announced the measures following an upsurge in kidnapping in the state.

The regulations were contained in Executive Order NO 001 2021 signed by Governor Muhammad Badaru and seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

The government said the order is to be enforced across the state with immediate effect.

“Now pursuant to the authority vested in me as Governor of Jigawa State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I hereby order as follows:

“All petrol stations in the state are prohibited from selling more than 60 litres of petrol (PMS) in any container, jerry can or vessel to any individual, except corporate bodies.

“All hawkers of petrol, except licensed petrol stations are prohibited from having in their custody more than 60 litres of petrol (PMS)”, the governor ordered.

Motorcycles

The state government had earlier banned the movement of motorcycles between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. indefinitely.

The police spokesperson in Jigawa, Lawan Adam, said security arrangements have been made to enforce the measures across the state as directed by the state government.

“All motorcycle riders in the state are advised to go about their activities within the provisions of the law as the police will not hesitate to clamp-down on any person who disobeys these directives,” Mr Adam said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the governor warned leaders of Miyetti Allah in the state against harbouring bandits fleeing from Zamfara State.

Armed bandits are reportedly fleeing Zamfara to escape a military onslaught against them in the state. This has coincided with the upsurge in reported cases of violent crimes in Jigawa, a relatively peaceful state in the troubled North-west region of Nigeria as Zamfara.