The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives have arrested “a self-acclaimed spiritualist”, Mohammed Ibrahim and a co-suspect, Ibrahim Abubakar, in Borno State, for allegedly defrauding a victim N16million.

The supposed victim of the alleged crime, Mohammed Gaji, is also a suspect in the case, according to a statement issued Tuesday by EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren.

Mr Uwujaren alleged said in the statement that the two other suspects “defrauded” Mr Gaji “under the guise of conducting spiritual prayers to make him rich”.

Explaining further, he said operatives arrested the suspects while investigating a petition accusing Mr Gaji of misappropriating N22.2million given to him by the petitioner to establish a cattle ranch business.

Rather than invest the money as planned, according to EFCC, Mr Gaji gave Mohammed Ibrahim, (the spiritualist) N16million of the N22.2million for prayers so he could get rich.

They were arrested at Sabon Bolori, behind Chad Basin, Borno State, the EFCC statement said.

Upon Gaji’s arrest, he admitted squandering the money given to him for business and confessed giving N16million to the spiritualists who promised to make him rich.

During the raid, a large hole covered with animal skin with a centre table placed on it was discovered in the room, where Mohammed’s accomplice, Abubakar used as a hiding place; pretending to be a ‘‘genie’’.

Gaji claimed he was given a precious stone, a small iron box containing a white piece of cloth and some foreign currencies with instructions to fast for three months and one day before he could get rich.

Items recovered from the spiritualists include white pieces of clothes with Arabic inscriptions, calabashes, animal skins, animal horn, foreign currencies and two small iron boxes.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

21 September, 2021