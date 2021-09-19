ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja on Sunday for New York to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA76).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the session opened on Tuesday, September 14.

The theme for this year’s UNGA is: “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalise the United Nations.”

The Nigerian leader will address the Assembly on Friday, September 24 when he will speak on the theme and on other global issues.

Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, said in a statement on Saturday that President Buhari and members of his entourage would be part of other significant meetings.

He listed the meetings to include: The High Level Meeting to Commemorate The Twentieth Anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action on the theme “Reparations, Racial Justice and Equality for People of African Descent.

Mr Adesina stated that Nigeria’s delegation would also participate in Food Systems Summit; High Level Dialogue on Energy; and High Level Plenary Meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

He stated also that President Buhari would hold bilateral meetings with a number of other leaders of delegations and heads of international development organisations.

According to the presidential aide, President Buhari is expected to return on Sunday, September 26.

(NAN)