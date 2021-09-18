ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos has said it prevented a middle-aged man from killing himself in the state on Wednesday.

In a statement released on Saturday by Adekunle Ajisebutu, the police spokesperson, the incident happened on September 15.

“The Lagos State Police Command has once again demonstrated its commitment to the protection of lives and property of the citizens as it saved the life of a middle-aged man who attempted to commit suicide in Lagos recently,” the police said in the statement.

Mr Ajisebutu said the middle-aged man (names withheld) was seen on “the Third Mainland Bridge trying to jump into the lagoon at the UNILAG waterfront.”

Mr Ajisebutu added that the anti-crime patrol team of the Bariga Police Division while on a routine patrol of the area rescued the man and took him into protective custody.

The victim is a staff of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) at Town Planning, Ilupeju, Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, directed that the man’s family be contacted for necessary action. He also appealed to members of the public not to take their own lives no matter the challenges they are currently facing.

The police earlier rescued a 45-year-old man, who attempted to jump into the third mainland lagoon over a N500,000 debt he owed a microfinance bank.

The father of two told the police that he collected a N390,000 loan from a microfinance bank in March last year, and has exceeded N500,000 with accrued interests and he was unable to pay back.

The debt was, however, cleared by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Meanwhile, the police has urged citizens to desist from attempting suicide, saying it is an illegal act.