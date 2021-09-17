ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government has announced that it would bar the outbound lane of Oba Akran inbound Simbiat Abiola Way from vehicular movement by 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, 18 September, till 6:00 a.m. September 19, 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closure followed Junction Improvement Works ongoing at Awolowo way/Kodesho/Oba Akran Road, through the underpass by (Computer Village) in Ikeja area of Lagos.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, in Lagos on Friday explained that the restriction would allow the contractor to carry out major demolition on that section of the road.

He said that safety of lives and property was paramount to the Lagos State Government.

The commissioner advised motorists outbound Oba Akran and Awolowo Way to link Abeokuta Street and connect Oshifila to connect Akinremi and access Simbiat Abiola Way to reach their desired destinations.

He added that the Ikeja flyover bridge would also be open to motorists to utilize alternately during the duration of the demolition.

He explained that the closure was slated during the weekend to minimize inconveniences that the demolition exercise might brought to road users.

Mr Oladeinde encouraged the motorists to cooperate with the state government by adhering to all the directions of the state Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) and the traffic advisory provided.

(NAN).