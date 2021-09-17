ADVERTISEMENT

The family of the former military governor of the old Oyo State, Adetunji Olurin, who died on 21 August, has announced he would be buried in Lagos on 24 September.

Akeem Adigun, the chairman of the burial planning committee, disclosed this in a statement, adding that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Dapo Abiodun would be among those attending the burial.

According to the programme of events, a service of song and tributes and the burial service would hold on 18 September at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Ona-Nla, Ilaro town in Yewa North local government area of Ogun State.

The programme is being put together by the paramount ruler of Yewaland, Kehinde Olugbenle, and the Yewa People Development Council, an umbrella body of Yewa Clubs and Associations, the statement said.

On 23 September, another service of songs and tributes will hold at the Army Officers’ Mess in Marina.

The funeral service will take place on 24 September at Victoria Fellowship Church, Alma Beach Estates, Lekki-Epe expressway, followed by interment at Vaults and Gardens in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Mr Olurin, 77, a retired brigadier-general, was also a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State.

He retired from the Nigerian Army in 1993. He was a member of the PDP until his death.