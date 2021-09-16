ADVERTISEMENT

President Emmanuel Macron of France has announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the jihadist leader of the Islamic State group in the Greater Sahara region of Africa.

Mr Macron, who made the announcement via his Twitter handle, described his death as a major success in the fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel.

The late Al-Sahrawi has been on the most wanted list of the French forces. He was also the mastermind of the killing of French aid workers in 2020 in Niger Republic.

He had often claimed responsibility for the terror attacks in the region.

In 2015, Al Sahrawi pledged allegiance to IS in Iraq and Syria.

In 2017, he was declared wanted by the United States over a deadly attack that killed US and Niger troops. A $5 million bounty was placed on him.

Just like in the Lake Chad region, Islamist insurgent groups have spread across the Sahel region of Africa.

The region is made up of parts of Mali, Niger, Chad and Burkina Faso.

Major success

In a tweet in French language, Mr Macron stated that the terrorist was killed by French forces.

He added that they will continue to collaborate with other regions to continue the fight against insurgency.

“Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, leader of the terrorist group Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, was neutralized by French forces. This is another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel.

“The Nation is thinking tonight of all its heroes who died for France in the Sahel in Operations Serval and Barkhane, bereaved families, all its wounded.

“Their sacrifice is not in vain. Together with our African, European and American partners, we will continue this fight,” he tweeted in French.