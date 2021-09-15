ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the alleged killing of four persons by men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Oyo State.

Sequel to a motion moved by Muraina Ajibola (PDP, Oyo) on Wednesday, the House mandated its Committee on Customs to conduct the investigation.

A similar resolution was moved in May, over the killing of five in Iseyin, Oyo State by men of the Nigeria Customs Service.

At the time, the House resolved that the committee on customs should summon the Controller General of Customs, Hameed Ali.

Moving the motion on the latest killings, Mr Ajibola said the attacks happened on the 16 July in Igangan, Igboora, Ayete, Tapa and other communities in Ibarapa area of the state.

According to the lawmaker, “the attackers dressed in Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Army Uniforms, drove on high speed into the communities in a convoy of two Toyota Hilux and one Toyota Sienna bus, and without any provocation from the residents shot sporadically in built-up areas, killed Muritala Ajasa, the Amotekun Commandant in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area, at Igbo-Ora.”

He added that two persons were killed in Igangan and one in Ayete area.

Mr Ajibola expressed dismay with the justification given by the spokesperson of the Nigeria Customs Service, Theophilus Duniya, that the deceased were rice smugglers.

He argued that the communities are over 200km away from the closest border post.

In his motion, Mr Ajibola also drew the attention of the lawmakers to the spate of killings by the men of NCS in the process of chasing smugglers.

Consequently, the lawmakers gave the committee three weeks to conduct the investigation and report back to the House.

When the motion was put to question by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the “ayes” had it.